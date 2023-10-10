India must be mindful of its reputation for tax terror in hunt for Swiss stash
Summary
- Instead of using information shared by Swiss authorities to go after the holders of legitimate accounts, the government should use it to establish audit trails and and track down tax evaders
Switzerland is not exactly the first place where Indians turn to hide their unaccounted wealth. The lure of Swiss banks has diminished ever since the country’s banking secrecy stopped being as murky as they used to be over a decade ago. Following a new pact for what is called the “automatic exchange of information", India has been receiving financial information of accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland since 2018.