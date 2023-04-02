India must capitalise on Big Tech’s leasing boom4 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM IST
- With jobs markets in the West saturated, companies such as Amazon and Google are driving a boom in office-space rentals in India. This has the potential to cement the country's position as a knowledge-work hub for the world’s biggest firms
Even as office complexes in traditional business hubs such as Manhattan and Outer London are being converted into flats at a brisk pace, demand for office space continues to grow in India. Reports about big leasing deals by tech giants such as Amazon and Google in various Indian cities suggest that a significant portion of India’s boom in office rentals stems from the fact that global giants are creating more jobs here than in rich, labour-scarce countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×