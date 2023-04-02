India must capitalise on Big Tech’s leasing boom

Meanwhile, India offers a plentiful supply of reasonably good talent at a relatively low cost. In just the past month, Amazon has leased 800,000 sq ft of office space in Gurgaon and Hyderabad, and 600,000 sq ft in Bangalore. Google has taken on 3 million sq ft of office space in Bangalore. Co-working companies are also leasing hundreds of thousands of sq ft, at the rate of about 100 sq ft per employee. Owing to political sensitivities, they are unlikely to officially declare the number of new jobs they are creating in India even as they are sacking employees in their home countries.