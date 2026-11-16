India must catalyse financing for a green transition for its own sake

The ‘Blue Wave’ in the US midterm elections has led investors to reappraise the prospects of energy firms globally. While stocks of oil companies took a beating after the elections, those of renewables soared. There is now a glimmer of hope that US energy policies would become more climate-friendly.
Yet, a post-Trump world is still some distance away. It is unlikely that the US would rejoin the UN climate negotiations process before President Donald Trump—who called climate change a ‘con job’ and vowed to ‘drill, baby drill,’ making clear his administration’s intention to see oil production increase—leaves office in 2029.