India must catalyse financing for a green transition for its own sake

The ‘Blue Wave’ in the US midterm elections has led investors to reappraise the prospects of energy firms globally. While stocks of oil companies took a beating after the elections, those of renewables soared. There is now a glimmer of hope that US energy policies would become more climate-friendly.
The ‘Blue Wave’ in the US midterm elections has led investors to reappraise the prospects of energy firms globally. While stocks of oil companies took a beating after the elections, those of renewables soared. There is now a glimmer of hope that US energy policies would become more climate-friendly.
Yet, a post-Trump world is still some distance away. It is unlikely that the US would rejoin the UN climate negotiations process before President Donald Trump—who called climate change a ‘con job’ and vowed to ‘drill, baby drill,’ making clear his administration’s intention to see oil production increase—leaves office in 2029.
Yet, a post-Trump world is still some distance away. It is unlikely that the US would rejoin the UN climate negotiations process before President Donald Trump—who called climate change a ‘con job’ and vowed to ‘drill, baby drill,’ making clear his administration’s intention to see oil production increase—leaves office in 2029.
The rest of the world will have to steer the climate agenda till then. The annual global climate talks, or COP31, have begun in Antalya in Türkiye under the shadow of a deadly heatwave in Europe and Southeast Asia, flash floods in Nepal and a strengthening El Niño in the Pacific unleashing droughts in many regions of the world, including India.
Ahead of the conference, an updated emissions gaps report warned that the world has nearly lost its chance to contain global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
In the business-as-usual scenario, global temperatures are set to increase by 2.6-2.8 degrees. By all measures, that would be catastrophic for all living beings on the planet. And even as climate risks increase, adaptation finance flows to developing countries are a trickle compared to what is required.
Ahead of the climate talks, India, as the world’s third largest emitter (after China and the US) has made its stand amply clear. It wants rich countries and historic polluters to honour prior commitments on climate finance while arguing that climate action by a country of India’s size and population is contingent on its development needs.
For now, it has a record to cite. India has rapidly deployed renewable energy and achieved the target of 50% non-fossil power capacity, five years ahead of target. It has also updated its national commitment, targeting to lower the emission intensity of GDP by 47% by 2035 (compared to 2005), in addition to raising the share of non-fossil power to 60% by that year.
Yet, there are gaps. India must support renewable power generation by investing in battery storage and grid infrastructure. This will help the shift away from coal, which still contributes more than 70% to power generation. It also needs to make the power sector more competitive to cut wastage and losses.
The electrification agenda would pick up steam only when the power sector becomes competitive, and power subsidies are phased out. For scaling up the energy transition and adoption of electric vehicles, India needs to secure supplies of critical minerals. Policymakers must ensure the carbon trading market gathers momentum so that exporters can save on carbon tax.
As one of the worst victims of climate change, India needs to adopt climate-friendly policies for its own sake. India has high vulnerability to all kinds of climate shocks, from flash floods and cloudbursts to drought and desertification. The next few months will test its capabilities as an El Niño-induced drought leads to water shortages, a surge in power demand, and a spike in food prices.
The Indian government needs to catalyse financing for the country’s green transition, no matter what happens at COP31.