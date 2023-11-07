India must fill data gaps on inequality before policy can address it properly
Current estimates of inequality do not tell us much about the process of wealth concentration in the country, and how that varies across regions.
For a long time, India was considered to be a country with low levels of income inequality. While inter-caste inequality was recognized, inequality across income classes wasn’t seen as a big problem. The lack of income distribution data meant that economists relied on official consumption expenditure data to measure income inequality. When compared with other countries (which had data on income distribution), Indian levels of economic inequality appeared to be fairly benign.