India must get its manufacturing policy right this time

China and India are the only two countries in the world with populations of over one billion. These provide a large potential market; also, a large workforce to produce for the world market and for their own. The growth trajectories of the Asian neighbours reveal how far behind India has fallen over the past three decades. In 1990, India’s manufacturing sector was comparable with China’s. Since then, China’s manufacturing sector has grown almost 10 times larger, and its capital goods and machine-tool sectors, 50 times. Not only has China become the factory of the world, selling labour-intensive products across the planet, it has also developed high-tech manufacturing capabilities in electronics, telecom, power equipment and machine tools. It is this depth of its manufacturing capabilities that has made it a threat to the West (and to India, too).