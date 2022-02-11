India must go slow on joining global bond indices

However, governor Das’ admission is the first hint that there is much more at stake. Inclusion in a global bond Index would expose us to all the perils of passive index-based investment, wherein any change – even extraneous – would subject us to wild fluctuations in flows. Take, for instance, the massive bond sell-off witnessed in global markets on Friday, 11 February 2022, following publication of record high US inflation (7.5%) in January. The resultant outflow of funds from all emerging markets (including India) impacted our forex market, with the rupee crossing ₹75 to the dollar. But the bond market was not affected. Yields on the benchmark 10-year G-Secs closed at 6.7%, scarcely budging from the previous day’s close. The story would have been entirely different if India were part of the global index. There would have been mayhem in both bond and forex markets.