India must grab the AI opportunity to speed up growth

In August, Chandrayan-3’s landing on the moon signified more than India’s advancement in science and technology. It signalled to the world India’s spirit of innovation, extraordinary talent and the desire to invest in the power of technology to change lives and take the country forward.

In many ways, India is already leading the world in people-centred innovation. The success and reach of platforms like UPI and Aadhaar are compelling examples of democratizing access to technology for people who were traditionally outside those perimeters. With advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models, we are at an inflection point. AI breakthroughs will profoundly augment how we work and live. This will be the next massive shift in computing, of a magnitude similar to the personal computer, internet, mobile device and the cloud.

The next generation of AI is fundamentally different from the AI we are accustomed to. For years, AI has powered online experiences from what we watch to what we buy, working behind the scenes to serve us recommendations. That version of AI has become such a second nature that we often don’t even recognize it. You could say we’ve been using AI on autopilot.

With this next generation of AI, we are moving from autopilot to co-pilot. We now have a natural language user interface to interact with these models, and a powerful reasoning engine. This allows us to move away from ‘narrow AI’ that can accomplish specific tasks to a future where AI agents will be able to accomplish several different tasks based on our interests and preferences. I am seeing incredible shifts driven by AI, from basic search to engaging conversations, and actionable intelligence, and eventually the ability to drive actions on our behalf. With these shifts come immense opportunities for people, organizations and our nation.

Earlier this year, the global population moved past 8 billion people. Today, one out of every six people on earth lives in India. AI presents a tremendous opportunity for India to drive innovation at billion-scale, setting us on the path of inclusive growth. In a world of increasing economic complexity, AI has the power to unlock immense possibilities and solve some of the toughest problems India faces in areas like healthcare, education, climate change, financial inclusion, cybersecurity and more. From enabling faster detection of diseases and driving cutting-edge innovations in manufacturing to enabling financial inclusion for the under-banked, AI will take technology to every Indian’s doorstep. A research study suggests that AI has the potential to add $957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

But the biggest opportunity perhaps lies in AI’s ability to improve the human condition. In the past few years, we’ve seen the ever-expanding ways in which AI is helping improve lives. AI is helping save eyesight, make progress on new cures for cancer, generate new insights about proteins, and provide predictions to protect people from hazardous weather.

Microsoft is working closely with the government and industry on several AI applications at scale for societal impact. One of them is an AI chatbot, Jugalbandi, which enables local language computing, making it easier for citizens to access government services in their own language. This is an example of the deep relevance of AI in enabling access to critical services for millions of people across India in languages of their choice.

AI is helping vulnerable communities in India better understand and respond to natural disasters. SEEDS, a disaster response and preparedness non-profit organization, has been working with communities most vulnerable to heat waves, using AI to measure the temperature disparity between slums and other parts of the city. With the support of Microsoft’s AI for Humanitarian Action grant, SEEDS has developed an AI model to predict the impact of multiple hazards like cyclones, earthquakes or heat waves in any given area.

Although AI is undoubtedly one of the defining technologies of our time, it’s not enough to focus only on its many opportunities. As technology moves forward, it’s just as important to ensure proper control over AI as it is to pursue its benefits. Countries around the world are asking common questions. How can we use it to solve our problems? How do we avoid or manage the new problems it might create? How do we control a technology that is so powerful? These questions call not only for broad conversation, but also decisive action.

Microsoft is committed to developing AI in a safe and responsible way. We have nearly 350 people working on responsible AI, helping us implement best practices for building safe, secure and transparent AI systems designed to benefit society. We also recognize that the guard-rails needed for AI require a broadly shared sense of responsibility and should not be left to technology companies alone. It will take an ecosystem approach, with industry, academia, civil society and government coming together and learning from one another.

As India looks to build on its technological and digital transformation, the time is right for it to re-imagine, re-orient and redeploy AI at every level to realize its $5 trillion economic goal. The AI opportunity for India is huge, and by adopting it strategically and taking the lead in positive regulation, we can move India forward at an even faster pace to improve lives and livelihoods.