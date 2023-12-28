India must grab the AI opportunity to speed up growth

Although AI is undoubtedly one of the defining technologies of our time, it’s not enough to focus only on its many opportunities. As technology moves forward, it’s just as important to ensure proper control over AI as it is to pursue its benefits. Countries around the world are asking common questions. How can we use it to solve our problems? How do we avoid or manage the new problems it might create? How do we control a technology that is so powerful? These questions call not only for broad conversation, but also decisive action.