India must have a covid plan for a future ‘Epsilon’ wave scenario

If two-thirds or more are protected from prevailing variants, how much should we fear an Epsilon variant? We don’t fully know. India’s two primary vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, may be formulated for the original variant, but they do provide reasonable protection against Delta. If covid follows the evolutionary pattern of seasonal influenza and evolves in one direction, those infected with Delta will likely have greater protection against Epsilon than those infected or vaccinated with pre-Delta strains. But that protection may be better for avoiding harm from infection than from catching the infection itself. Recent evidence on breakthrough infections suggests that Delta is transmissible among the vaccinated, but much less than among the unvaccinated. Since evolution selects for replication, the next strain could be even more transmissible. But one saving grace may be that evolution does not directly select for greater harm from infection. Greater harm kills the host more quickly, potentially slowing replication.