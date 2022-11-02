India must lead the creation of a citizen-centric digital economy

There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen." These words from Vladimir Lenin have never been so relevant. While the world woke up to the importance of leveraging technology during the pandemic, India has quietly shown the world the power of an inclusive citizen-centric innovation framework. Thanks to the success of Digital India, leadership in this sphere can be our lasting legacy to the world. And as the rules of a new digital world are written, India’s G20 presidency for 2023 will offer us a platform to showcase our success story of ‘best known practices’ that others can learn from.

