India must learn from China's patent chase and focus on quality over quantity
- We must avoid the ‘patent paradox’ suffered by China—where policy has spawned a patent-filing frenzy of very little value. What we need is innovation and that’s a question of quality.
The eternal tussle between quantity and quality has been a subject of debate in various fields, including philosophy, art and innovation. This dichotomy is particularly relevant in the context of innovation, especially when considering the role of patents. Patents are commonly seen as a measure of a country’s innovative capacity. However, the sheer number of patents filed does not necessarily reflect true innovation. The number of filed patents and approvals by a country is not an end in itself, but rather a means to an end. The ultimate goal is for the nation to foster a culture of innovation.