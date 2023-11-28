India must learn from China's patent chase and focus on quality over quantity

The Chinese government’s focus on favouring volume has ironically undermined its own goal of becoming an innovation leader. According to a 2019 report by China National Intellectual Property Administration, a quarter of China’s patents were held by universities, yet these had low rates of industrial use and licensing—3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Patents by research institutions had an 18.3% industrialization rate and a 2% licensing rate. China’s National Audit Office in 2020 found that just 8.4% of academic patents were used commercially, contrasting with 40-50% in the US. This is because the state’s policies are focused on direct financial perks, such as subsidies and tax benefits, and social advantages, all tied to patent registration. This top-down strategy gave rise to a side industry of patent agencies more interested in chasing subsidies—which sometimes outpace the cost of patent filing—than in securing genuine innovations. This subsidy chase led to a spike in patent filings, many of which barely pushed the envelope or were simply rehashed old ideas. In recognition of these issues, China’s State Council has released a ‘Special Action Plan for Patent Commercialization and Application (2023-2025),’ aimed at enhancing the market orientation of patents as well as the commercialization of innovations.