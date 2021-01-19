India must look beyond its Atmanirbhar Bharat policy

To be sure, many have claimed that India has already missed that bus, with New Delhi being an early signatory to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which severely constrains the spectrum of export-promotion measures that can be deployed. This argument has its merits. Although Japan joined the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in 1955, it dragged its foot on liberalizing access to its economy for several decades. Similarly, China unabashedly promoted exports after its economic liberalization, and then joined the WTO only in 2001 after its domestic producers had gained considerable industrial capability. Even so, according to many commentators, China continues to flout WTO rules to give its exporters an unfair advantage. In comparison, India joined the GATT in 1948 and WTO in 1995. So, the country finds itself constrained on export incentives and cannot quite follow the economic examples of Japan or China.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}