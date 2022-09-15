India must make the most of its geopolitical sweet spot

For India today, the most serious challenge is the rise of China and how it has managed to constrain India’s options. New Delhi’s first priority should be to internally consolidate its capabilities, so that it can stand up to Beijing’s nefarious designs on a more sustained basis. This should be supplemented with serious partnerships that are capable of adding value to India’s growth story. As a large part of the world sours on China, India must become an attractive partner. This requires making some choices that New Delhi has often been shy of. The basis of these choices should not be to make the world multipolar or enhance any chimerical strategic space. The only basis should be how these choices strengthen India’s long- term capabilities to emerge as a singular player on the global stage in its own right.