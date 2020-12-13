India must not weaken its resolve on inflation

It is also true that any over-indebted government could be tempted to inflate some of its debt away by letting prices rise. This should be resisted. Our past experience shows that inflation is a little like wildfire—hard to contain once it breaks loose. Not only does it singe the common man, especially the poor for whom high inflation acts like a regressive tax, it is repressive of savers who find the real value of their savings depleted if interest rates fail to compensate for it. In general, negative or poor returns on capital in an economy would engender the risk of pushing it into a “liquidity trap", as private agents would have no incentive left to lend money. It is the promise of price stability that allows us to rely on long-range financial projections made in Indian rupees. Importantly, that avowal also lowers risk premiums in the extended credit market and thus eventually the overall cost of capital, which is crucial to growth. From a classic perspective, the stability of a currency is the core job of its issuer. Let’s not undo our hard-fought pre-2020 gains on inflationary expectations by letting monetary myopia get the better of our long-term interests. We mustn’t let covid weaken our resolve against inflation.