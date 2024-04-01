India must prioritize the needs of its thirsty cities before the rest
Summary
- Water scarcity afflicts many Indian cities other than Bengaluru. Farms and power plants consume too much and our cities too little. Institutional failure must not turn clean water into a privilege.
At the time Egypt’s pyramids were being constructed, one of the cradles of global civilization emerged the Indus Valley around the borders of Pakistan and India. Its grid-planned cities produced sewerage networks, delicate artworks and an undeciphered writing system. Then, a 900-year drought [is thought to have] emptied its urban areas and sent its population back to a simpler, poorer village life on the plains of the River Ganga.