India must prioritize the needs of its thirsty cities before the rest

That’s not just a regional problem, but an issue for the country as a whole and the world at large. The southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for just about 15% of India’s population but they generate about a quarter of GDP thanks to the strong performance of their technology and manufacturing sectors. The global economy is counting on that engine of growth to take over in the years ahead, as China slows toward stagnation.