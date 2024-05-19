India must raise productivity for sustainable and inclusive growth
Summary
- We must focus on improving manufacturing processes and capital expenditure deployment to increase productivity. Quick digitization of supply chains and operations can earn significant benefits for companies.
Productivity is not everything," economist Paul Krugman famously commented, “but in the long run, it’s almost everything." Higher productivity is essential for India to create good jobs and improve quality of life. It is through productivity too that the economy can generate the wealth that government can use to invest in social welfare and environmental progress. Higher productivity is essential to fuel India’s journey towards sustainable and inclusive growth.