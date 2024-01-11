India must rationalize its import duty regime

Indian policymakers are expected to fix inverted import duties for sectors like textiles, leather and engineering goods, so that inputs are not charged at a higher rate than ready-to-use products. The commerce ministry has reportedly reached out to the finance ministry to sort out such distortions for more than a dozen items in the Union budget. Manufacturers have long sought corrections, as high input duties increase local production costs, but government action has been slow. Still, it’s a good sign that another attempt may soon be made. After all, enlarged domestic costs not only make it harder to compete overseas, it can even mean that imports work out cheaper in many cases in spite of tariffs on finished products. Hence, an inverted duty regime tends to work against ‘Make in India.’ In any case, for Indian factories to participate more in global value chains, we must rationalize our tariff regime so that it is not an outlier amid globally sprawled participants with lower charges, and assure investors of rate stability in the future.

To be sure, several duty inversions have already been addressed by the government over past years. In some of these cases, however, the apparent fix took the form of tariff hikes on final-product imports. Also, an item-by-item approach has proven insufficient to untangle a jumble of complications we have ended up with. Apart from basic customs duty, there are other levies, with duty drawback and remission schemes covering several sectors. Some input items are said to serve multiple ends that are taxed differently, so what’s an inversion in one case may not be for another. The very complexity of our entry levies could deter businesses looking at factories located in India as links in their trans-border operations. Instead of a rate system that displays excessive variability without a clear rationale (and what’s arbitrary is often in the eye of the would-be investor), we need a broad policy of tariff reduction that conveys a coherent purpose: a general openness to trade. This will not only push local manufacturers to get globally competitive, but is critical in a globalized world of products made with components from various countries.

The signals sent out by India’s tariff policy have not been helpful. By the World Trade Organization’s analysis, average import tariffs for origin countries with which India does not have free-trade agreements have risen to 18.3% in 2021 from 13.5% in 2014. Although these are nowhere near the largely three-digit levels that kept our economy closed before 1991, the uptrend has attracted adverse attention abroad for defying the spirit of globalization. While our rates are not so high as to barricade imports, they still have distortive effects. To cheapen local factory output across the board, inputs generally need to be cheaper; and to drive domestic efficiency and quality upwards, what’s made in India needs increased exposure to foreign competition. Of course, since not all players would be able to survive sudden import- barrier drops, a definitive reversal of our tariff trend would carry the risk of a shake-up with more losers than winners. To mitigate this, a calibrated reduction path may be needed. Still, minimally, what’s important is to signal a clear direction in which our policy is headed. There would be fiscal implications too, no doubt, but tariffs should not be treated as a revenue source. In any case, the money lost would be far outweighed by the eventual gains if manufacturers achieve the competitiveness needed to become ‘China plus’ suppliers to the world at large.