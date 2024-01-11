India must rationalize its import duty regime

The signals sent out by India’s tariff policy have not been helpful. By the World Trade Organization’s analysis, average import tariffs for origin countries with which India does not have free-trade agreements have risen to 18.3% in 2021 from 13.5% in 2014. Although these are nowhere near the largely three-digit levels that kept our economy closed before 1991, the uptrend has attracted adverse attention abroad for defying the spirit of globalization. While our rates are not so high as to barricade imports, they still have distortive effects. To cheapen local factory output across the board, inputs generally need to be cheaper; and to drive domestic efficiency and quality upwards, what’s made in India needs increased exposure to foreign competition. Of course, since not all players would be able to survive sudden import- barrier drops, a definitive reversal of our tariff trend would carry the risk of a shake-up with more losers than winners. To mitigate this, a calibrated reduction path may be needed. Still, minimally, what’s important is to signal a clear direction in which our policy is headed. There would be fiscal implications too, no doubt, but tariffs should not be treated as a revenue source. In any case, the money lost would be far outweighed by the eventual gains if manufacturers achieve the competitiveness needed to become ‘China plus’ suppliers to the world at large.