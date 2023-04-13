India must reform its agriculture policies to minimise the monsoon gamble

The IMD’s forecast is more optimistic than that of private forecaster Skymet, which forecasts deficient rains. It has predicted that the build-up of El Nino – a condition in which warming of the waters of the South Pacific reduces the force of monsoon winds – will reduce India’s rains this monsoon to 94% of the long-period average. The two forecasts are not all that far apart and if the spatial and temporal distribution of the rains proves to be benign, India can hope to have its economic recovery fortified by a robust agricultural sector at a time when the global economy is forecast to weaken.

