India must reform the very way that reforms are brought about

Since then, economists and policymakers have been struggling to implement ‘factor market’ reforms for land, labour and natural resources. These affect the livelihoods of the masses. The Bharatiya Janata Party government had to withdraw its proposed reforms in land acquisition. Bold reforms of labour laws formulated by the Centre are stalled at the level of states and continue to be opposed by unions. Reforms of environmental regulations to enable large industrial projects are resisted by organizations representing concerns of local communities. Reforms of agricultural institutions to double farmers’ incomes have been stalled by a stalwart movement of protest by millions of farmers who are the intended beneficiaries of these reforms. The proposed farm-sector reforms are seen to have reversed the equation of the 1991 reforms. This time the beneficiaries will be crony capitalists, farmers say, and they, the masses, will be the sufferers.