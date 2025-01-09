Opinion
India must revive PPPs and reform its bond market to boost economic growth
Summary
- As India’s economy slows in 2024-25, the Centre can’t keep doing the infra heavy lifting on its own. We should revive public-private partnerships to attract private investment. But for debt funding, we’ll need to reform and enliven our market for bonds.
At 6.4%, India’s likely growth rate for 2024-25 as estimated by the National Statistics Office, would be lower than not just earlier estimates, but even the recently revised estimate of the central bank.
