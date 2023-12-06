India must rework the risk-reward matrix to push up its innovation quotient
Summary
- Academic centres of excellence with strong linkages between industry, government and academia must go with risk-taking of the kind Gen Z is comfortable with. At a fundamental level, we must foster lateral thinking.
Two recent back-to-back events have helped showcase India’s rise in the polity of nations: the country’s successful hosting of the G20 summit, which managed some path-breaking geopolitical agreements, and the Chandrayaan-3 mission that was executed flawlessly and cost effectively, validating India’s space industry.