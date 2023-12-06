India must rework the risk-reward matrix to push up its innovation quotient

India, which has had just about three generations since independence, is witnessing the emergence of its current Gen Z as the first generation that is educated, competitive, and, most importantly, fearless in placing big bets on innovation. The very real possibility of failure seems less of a worry to Gen Z and it’s time to make way for it. Today’s youth are also awake to realities of the current world, which is one where responsible tech-centric innovation can have a far-reaching impact on human lives in more ways than meet the eye right now.

