India must start its road to economic recovery now

The government should continue to push for structural market reforms. A recent Credit Suisse study talked about how 100 unicorns – firms with more than $1 billion valuation – have sprung up in India in just a few years. Political opposition, however, has delayed the tough reforms that would encourage even more enterprise. Easier and cheaper access to capital, faster land acquisition for marquee projects and new business investments, bureaucratic agility, administrative transparency and a nimbler judiciary will go a long way. Encouraging more digitization of retail through simpler rules can further open the national market to small businesses. The government can further boost business confidence with the full privatization of companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and IDBI Bank and Shipping Corporation this year.