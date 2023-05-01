India must stay vigilant against noxious gasses3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Lives lost to a toxic gas in Ludhiana underscores a general laxity in our safety practices. We must tighten these and stay on guard. Industrial units must not acquire a villainous image
In a country that has suffered what is widely considered the worst industrial disaster ever, the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984, lives lost to poisonous fumes should be subject to ‘never again’ resolve. Safety standards ought to be fool-proof. Yet, recurring cases make it clear that we have fallen quite short. The latest horror is from Punjab’s Ludhiana, where residents in one locality woke up on Sunday to a toxic gas in the air that left 11 people dead, including three children. Not too long ago, in 2020, several lives were taken and hundreds of people sickened in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, after hazardous styrene vapours escaped an LG Polymer India unit left unwatched. In Ludhiana’s incident, the source of the killer effluvium is being probed by the state’s police. Preliminary suspicion, however, points to hydrogen sulphide produced by some acidic waste from a factory dumped into a drain that reacted with methane and other sewerage gases. A partially open manhole might have let this mix out in a lethal concentration. Whatever the special investigation team set up on Monday uncovers, it’s time for India to re-dedicate efforts to that old pledge: never again.