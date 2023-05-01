In a country that has suffered what is widely considered the worst industrial disaster ever, the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984, lives lost to poisonous fumes should be subject to ‘never again’ resolve. Safety standards ought to be fool-proof. Yet, recurring cases make it clear that we have fallen quite short. The latest horror is from Punjab’s Ludhiana, where residents in one locality woke up on Sunday to a toxic gas in the air that left 11 people dead, including three children. Not too long ago, in 2020, several lives were taken and hundreds of people sickened in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, after hazardous styrene vapours escaped an LG Polymer India unit left unwatched. In Ludhiana’s incident, the source of the killer effluvium is being probed by the state’s police. Preliminary suspicion, however, points to hydrogen sulphide produced by some acidic waste from a factory dumped into a drain that reacted with methane and other sewerage gases. A partially open manhole might have let this mix out in a lethal concentration. Whatever the special investigation team set up on Monday uncovers, it’s time for India to re-dedicate efforts to that old pledge: never again.

In parallel with the police response, Punjab’s pollution authorities have reportedly begun scanning all waste disposal routines in the area. The entire country could do with an audit of these practices, though, given the chances of finding casual attitudes towards safety in processes that involve chemicals. Disposal cycles that defy standard norms are in need of a severe crackdown. Industrial effluents are suspected to be stealthily slipped into drains or rivers in various parts of India, posing multiple threats to human and aquatic life. The Ganga and Yamuna are examples of how industrial waste has turned the water of these rivers unfit for uses taken for granted by countless generations. While we do have safety regulations in place, a near welter of earnest intent, our record of lapses with fatal consequences is enough to choke confidence in their being followed like they should be. As with many other problems that persist, what’s on paper seems perilously out of whack with much of what goes on.

Gases are unseen killers, mostly. While this makes it even more important for responsibility to be fixed and justice to be seen done, the worry that businesses have the clout to get away lightly for their misdeeds has also been around ever since December 1984, when Bhopal’s gas leak left thousands dead. Warren Andersen, chairman of Union Carbide, whose recklessly run plant was the culprit, managed to leave India and evade prosecution until his 2014 death in the US. Compensation for victims was long delayed and had to be squeezed out of the company. As for the negligence that led to the horror, it was only in 2010 that eight people were convicted and given two-year sentences in jail for it. That even this took so long, and after many public protests against tardy proceedings, set a poor precedent of a guilty business being taken to task. The Union Carbide case dealt a blow to the public image of big industry and gave grist to rumour mills that tried to villainize large-scale enterprise on the whole. Today, how factories are popularly viewed has recovered, no doubt. But laxity on safety could yet undo decades of plants being welcomed locally as job givers instead of being resisted as hazards. As we pursue ‘Make in India’, our industrial landscape can’t afford deadly mishaps, big or small. In many processes, there is simply no space for error. We must maintain a tight vigil.