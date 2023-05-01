India must stay vigilant against noxious gasses

Gases are unseen killers, mostly. While this makes it even more important for responsibility to be fixed and justice to be seen done, the worry that businesses have the clout to get away lightly for their misdeeds has also been around ever since December 1984, when Bhopal’s gas leak left thousands dead. Warren Andersen, chairman of Union Carbide, whose recklessly run plant was the culprit, managed to leave India and evade prosecution until his 2014 death in the US. Compensation for victims was long delayed and had to be squeezed out of the company. As for the negligence that led to the horror, it was only in 2010 that eight people were convicted and given two-year sentences in jail for it. That even this took so long, and after many public protests against tardy proceedings, set a poor precedent of a guilty business being taken to task. The Union Carbide case dealt a blow to the public image of big industry and gave grist to rumour mills that tried to villainize large-scale enterprise on the whole. Today, how factories are popularly viewed has recovered, no doubt. But laxity on safety could yet undo decades of plants being welcomed locally as job givers instead of being resisted as hazards. As we pursue ‘Make in India’, our industrial landscape can’t afford deadly mishaps, big or small. In many processes, there is simply no space for error. We must maintain a tight vigil.

