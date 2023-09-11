Opinion
India must take the lead on G20 proposal to track cross-border property deals
Summary
- Real estate continues to be a sink for black money, discouraging transparency on income and wealth
Wealthy Indians will find it much harder to invest their hidden wealth in properties in London, Dubai and other tax havens through shell companies with complex structures and escape tax scrutiny if a proposal in the G20 New Delhi Declaration becomes a reality.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more