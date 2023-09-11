India must take the lead on G20 proposal to track cross-border property deals

The OECD report says there has been a significant increase in cross-border ownership of real estate over the past decade, though there are no comprehensive statistics on such ownership. It attributes the increase to a shift from financial assets to real estate following the announcement of the Common Reporting Standards -- in which jurisdictions collect information from their financial institutions with respect to account-holders residing abroad and automatically exchange this information in their jurisdictions of residence. But the scope for automatic exchanges of information on real estate is limited at present. The other problem is that cross-border real estate holdings are also underreported, resulting in tax evasion.