India must watch out for a taper tantrum in global capital markets

Moreover, five additional vulnerabilities exist that were not in evidence in 2013. First, there is the deadly ongoing second wave of covid, with the pandemic’s epicentre appearing to have shifted to India, and uncertainties over the adequacy of its vaccination programme. Second, India’s outsized decline in growth relative to EMDEs, with the economy contracting by 8% in real terms in 2020-21. The Indian economy is now back, in real terms, to where it was in 2017-18. This comes on top of serial year-on-year declines in growth from 2016-17. Third, there are strong headwinds in the path of an economic recovery on account of India’s impaired banking system. Fourth, both exports and private investment show a long-term declining trend. Fifth, even as India’s budget deficit is higher than the EMDE average, there are headwinds in the way of fiscal correction, as its tax-to-GDP ratio has been trending down, pointing to a broken tax system.