Opinion | India mustn’t rush into slapping all imports with labels of origin

Raw materials from country A, B and C are semi-processed in country D, and then assembled as product X in country E. So what is the nationality of product X? The answer is that it depends on the criteria one chooses to make the determination. These criteria are defined in the “rules of origin", which vary from country to country and treaty to treaty. Article IX of the World Trade Organization Agreement provides that “marks of origin" should ideally be placed at the time of import. For example in 2005, India’s government issued custom rules to determine which goods could take advantage of the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement; it provided that the treaty would apply to goods either wholly manufactured in one of the territories, or at least 60% of the free-on-board value of the product finally manufactured would belong to such a territory, and that there would be a change in tariff classification from the point at which the product entered the territory. There are formulae to calculate this. India’s agreements with Chile and the preferential trade agreement with the Mercosur customs union appear similar. The India-Japan free trade agreement (FTA) calls for a qualified value content of not less than 35%. The arcane rules of calculation also provide an opportunity for exporters and manufacturers to game the system and show goods to be manufactured from a particular country merely to take advantage of preferential tariffs or an FTA.