India mustn't let its ties with the US fray
Summary
- First Canada and then the US. New Delhi has set up a panel to probe insinuations reportedly made by the US over a plot to kill a Khalistan separatist. We must get to the bottom of this at the earliest.
Weeks after Canada’s charge of a suspected Indian state link to this June’s killing on its soil of a Khalistan activist wanted as a terrorist back in India was met with disbelief and demands for proof, a report appeared in London’s Financial Times of US authorities having foiled a plot in America to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another separatist in the same bracket. Not just that, citing unnamed sources, the report added that the US had apprised India’s government of concerns the latter was involved.