India mustn't let its ties with the US fray

Weeks after Canada’s charge of a suspected Indian state link to this June’s killing on its soil of a Khalistan activist wanted as a terrorist back in India was met with disbelief and demands for proof, a report appeared in London’s Financial Times of US authorities having foiled a plot in America to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another separatist in the same bracket. Not just that, citing unnamed sources, the report added that the US had apprised India’s government of concerns the latter was involved.