G. Kishan Reddy: The coal sector has been fired up to fuel India’s growth
SummaryReforms in this field have boosted coal output and placed India in a position to make optimal use of an energy source we just can’t do without for power generation. Green measures are afoot and coal supply is ready for this summer’s peak-power challenge.
This month, as India’s conflict with Pakistan was peaking, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved revisions to the country’s Shakti Policy. These were part of a set of coal sector reforms that aim to transparently allocate coal to thermal power plants, while simplifying the processes around it.