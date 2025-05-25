G. Kishan Reddy: The coal sector has been fired up to fuel India’s growth

The future of coal usage: Despite record coal production, India’s per capita use of coal energy remains far below that of China, Europe and the US. Over the past decade, coal’s contribution to the overall installed capacity of electricity generation has been on a downward glide path. From 60% of India’s installed power capacity in 2014-15, the share of coal-fired generation capacity has now reduced to 47%, while solar and other renewable sources have ramped up. However, the coal sector still caters to almost 79% of power consumption in India, which makes it critical to our energy mix.