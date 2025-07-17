Mint Quick Edit | Farming has regained policy attention
India’s government has a new scheme to help farms in areas where farming lags. It’s a statist approach, but market oriented proposals have made little headway with farmers—and there’s no doubt they need help.
India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to boost farming. The six-year scheme starting from 2025-26 will focus on 100 districts selected from across the country where agricultural productivity, cropping and credit disbursement have been found lagging.