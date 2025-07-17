Mint Quick Edit | Farming has regained policy attention

India’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to boost farming. The six-year scheme starting from 2025-26 will focus on 100 districts selected from across the country where agricultural productivity, cropping and credit disbursement have been found lagging.

The scheme aims to boost yields through better inputs, diversify crops in favour of higher-value harvests, improve irrigation as well as post-harvest logistics and expand access to credit. This will be done by merging 36 central schemes and enlisting state-level support.

It’s a good sign that the farm sector has the Centre’s policy attention again. After the government’s trio of farm bills was withdrawn some years ago in the face of farmer resistance, it was unclear how it planned to solve the sector’s problems.

With the US looking for access to India’s market for agricultural produce, farming can’t afford prolonged neglect. The new scheme is statist, as all schemes for this sector are, but a low appetite among farmers for market orientation seems to hold back bolder reform efforts. Regardless, one way or another, farming needs to be revitalized. The sector needs help.