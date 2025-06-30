NHAI’s asset monetization strategy for roads is impressive but implementation is key
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set out a well drafted and welcome strategic plan for using existing assets to fund new roads. Some elements of it, however, are open to debate. Here’s what could be done.
In just over a decade, India’s national highway network has doubled to 146,000km, connecting almost every corner of the country. Since capital expenditure by the government on infrastructure such as roads has an income multiplier effect of up to four times, the construction of national highways has multifold social and economic benefits for the country.