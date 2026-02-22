India needs a national migration policy, not election-season rhetoric

In a February 2025 essay for Foreign Affairs magazine, the organization’s director general Amy Pope wrote, “Anti-immigrant politicians and activists spread disinformation to suggest that countries are being invaded by waves of undocumented migrants…The fact that the phenomenon is so global also points to the problem with policy responses that aim to crack down on particular borders or in individual countries: today’s unprecedented levels of migration make plain that a decrepit, outdated system, built in the wake of World War II, is incapable of contending with today’s humanitarian needs, demographic trends, or labor-market demands.”