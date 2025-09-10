India’s chip mission: Higher stakes call for a closer look at trade-offs
Developing this sector with public funds must be weighed against global semiconductor dynamics and not be driven solely by self-sufficiency. Should we make chips or buy them? Keep such decisions open.
India’s government is ready to embark on the second phase of its National Semiconductor Mission (NSM) with a potential outlay of $20 billion, as reported by Mint. While it aims to catalyse the setting up of ancillary units for our fledgling chip-making industry, policy incentives need to be designed prudently to deliver outcomes that balance two key challenges.