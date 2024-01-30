Apple has, in Europe, announced a special fee per user per year per app download or update, to cover what it calls the cost of screening the third-party apps. This would impose a significant cost on the app developer, who prefers to be hosted on a third-party app store. Now, the EU regulators could crack down on such a fee. But Apple does have a strong case for recovering the cost of screening third-party apps that could potentially compromise other software on its phones, tablets, or computers. How much that ought to be is a matter for negotiation, if not a protracted court battle.