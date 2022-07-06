India needs a coherent economic policy framework for dealing with China

On paper, Great Wall’s exit does not change the automobile sector scenario in India in any measurable way. The Chinese carmaker had just 11 employees in its India office, who have now been laid off. The potential $1 billion investment in capacity and market building was just that – potential. With all major US, European, Japanese and Korean marques already present in India – not to speak of the newly resurgent ‘Made in India’ Tata Motors – one could also argue that the absence of Chinese brands does not greatly affect the choices available to Indian car buyers.