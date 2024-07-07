India needs a data-driven strategy to plug skill development gaps
Summary
- A ‘census of skills’ in various regions could reveal valuable information and help the government take aptly targeted steps that would eventually raise the Indian economy’s competitiveness.
India’s rapidly growing youth population is a double-edged sword for its economic aspirations. While the demographic dividend presents a tremendous opportunity for growth, capitalizing on it calls for equipping the workforce with skills in line with the changing demands of the global economy.