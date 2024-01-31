India needs a fairer and simpler income tax system

The interim budget will be presented on 1 February. This will be followed by the budget in July after the next government has been elected. So, this is a good time to talk about the things that the government needs to do as far as India’s income tax system is concerned.
The interim budget will be presented on 1 February. This will be followed by the budget in July after the next government has been elected. So, this is a good time to talk about the things that the government needs to do as far as India’s income tax system is concerned.
First, very few Indians buy term insurance policies. A term insurance policy is an insurance policy that leads to a payout to the nominee(s) in case the policyholder dies during the term of the policy; and if the policyholder outlives the term of the policy, then no payments are made.
First, very few Indians buy term insurance policies. A term insurance policy is an insurance policy that leads to a payout to the nominee(s) in case the policyholder dies during the term of the policy; and if the policyholder outlives the term of the policy, then no payments are made.
Over the years, life insurance companies have primed Indians to buy life insurance in order to save tax. But almost all such policies sold are investment-oriented insurance policies, and not term insurance. This results in most Indian households that can afford to pay insurance premiums having very little life insurance to fall back on in the event of an emergency.
To correct this, a separate deduction of up to ₹10,000-20,000 every year against the premium paid for a term insurance policy needs to be offered. This should be over and above the deduction of up to ₹150,000 that is currently available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act for investments made in tax-saving mutual funds, tax- saving fixed deposits, the public provident fund and life insurance policies.
Second, the complex mess over the taxation of income earned from capital gains made through different forms of investment needs to be set right. Currently, this is how things stand. Capital gains made from the purchase and sale of debt mutual funds are taxable at the marginal rate of tax; the holding period doesn’t matter. Listed stocks or equity mutual funds, when sold within a year of buying, attract a 15% tax on capital gains. If sold after a year, a 10% tax needs to be paid, with gains of up to ₹100,000 exempt from any tax.
Further, when physical gold is sold within three years of purchase, a tax needs to be paid at the marginal rate. Beyond that, gold gains are taxable at 20%, with the benefits of indexation also available. When it comes to gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), for units bought before 31 March 2023, the tax treatment is exactly like that of physical gold. For units bought after that, any capital gains are to be taxed at the marginal rate. It doesn’t end here. When it comes to sovereign gold bonds, the capital gains made on redemption, which happens after eight years, or an early redemption, which can happen after five years, are tax-free.
Now, let’s talk about the sale of residential real estate. Currently, any capital gains made on selling residential real estate within two years of purchase is taxed at the marginal rate. Any sale beyond two years is taxed at 20% with benefits of indexation—which basically allows the seller to take inflation into account for the price at which an asset was bought while calculating the capital gains made. In comparison with all this, salary income is taxed at the marginal rate and so is interest earned from fixed deposits. This essentially shows that the Indian personal income tax system favours the non-salaried rich and the fact that one needs to be a chartered accountant to understand it.
Third, over the years, the personal income tax collected by the government has been growing. In 2007-08, it was at 2.1% of gross domestic product (GDP). In 2014-15, it stood at 2.07%. It has risen over the last few years and was at 2.9% in 2022-23. It is expected to touch 2.98% in 2023-24, as per the budget presented in February 2023. This is largely due to higher marginal tax rates in recent years, thanks to higher surcharges, than was the case in the past.
Now, in comparison, the corporate income tax collected was at 3.94% of GDP in 2007-08, at 3.44% in 2014-15 and 3.07% in 2022-23. It is expected to be 3.06% in 2023-24.
In recent years, the fall in corporate income tax collected has been largely because of a cut in the corporate tax rate carried out in September 2019. The fall in collections of this tax has happened despite a huge jump in corporate profits thanks to increasing formalization of the economy in the aftermath of the covid pandemic and measures like the goods and services tax before that.
Indeed, aggregate data of around 35,000 companies sourced from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that profits-before-tax from 2018-19—before the tax cut—to 2021-22 went up by 143%. In comparison, tax provisions went up by just 39%, ensuring that profits-after-tax went up 244%. If we look at aggregate data of more than 5,000 listed companies, we get a similar trend. From 2018-19 to 2022-23, the profits-before-tax of these companies went up 128%, the corporation tax paid went up 35% and net profits went up 186%.
Given these reasons, the current income tax system favours the country’s non-salaried rich and corporates, though it needs to be fair before anything else. Hopefully, this is an anomaly that will be set right over the next five years, primarily by ensuring that different kinds of incomes are taxed at the same marginal rates instead of today’s multiplicity of rates. Also, corporations need to be made to pay their fair share of income tax.