India needs a fairer and simpler income tax system

Further, when physical gold is sold within three years of purchase, a tax needs to be paid at the marginal rate. Beyond that, gold gains are taxable at 20%, with the benefits of indexation also available. When it comes to gold exchange traded funds (ETFs), for units bought before 31 March 2023, the tax treatment is exactly like that of physical gold. For units bought after that, any capital gains are to be taxed at the marginal rate. It doesn’t end here. When it comes to sovereign gold bonds, the capital gains made on redemption, which happens after eight years, or an early redemption, which can happen after five years, are tax-free.