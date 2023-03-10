India needs a global security forum it can lead

That’s because New Delhi, even now, is still playing catch-up in the region. India does not have the kind of inter-governmental forums it can actively lead, where its views and positions hold the kind of sway that ASEAN has, for example, with the ASEAN Regional Forum or the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus. While these are largely talk-shops, they keep alive for ASEAN the useful fiction that it is at the centre of regional geopolitics and able to direct it.