Opinion
India needs a multidimensional, local-level prosperity index
Summary
- Income and consumption are not enough to determine whether an individual is disadvantaged on social, educational or health parameters, or in relative living standards and quality of life
Last week Australia announced the creation of a new “national wellbeing" dashboard, which will measure – and track – progress across five categories that indicate how healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive, and prosperous Australians are becoming. A report (Measuring What Matters) accompanying the dashboard painted a very different picture of Australian wellbeing than the one painted by its GDP – the 13th highest in the world – or its per-capita income, which is more than 20 times that of India.
