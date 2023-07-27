India needs a multidimensional, local-level prosperity index

Last week Australia announced the creation of a new “national wellbeing" dashboard, which will measure – and track – progress across five categories that indicate how healthy, secure, sustainable, cohesive, and prosperous Australians are becoming. A report (Measuring What Matters) accompanying the dashboard painted a very different picture of Australian wellbeing than the one painted by its GDP – the 13th highest in the world – or its per-capita income, which is more than 20 times that of India.

The report found Australia had made progress on increasing life expectancy, diversity, incomes and employment, and reducing resource use. But measures of chronic health conditions, national security, biodiversity and fiscal sustainability had all regressed. Almost half the population had one or more chronic health conditions, while 13% reported mental-health problems. Measures of household financial stress and access to housing had also deteriorated, and that was before a recent surge in the cost of living and borrowing costs, Reuters reported.

Australia’s attempt is just the latest among several (Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness index being perhaps the most famous) that aim to look beyond traditional measures of output to assess well-being.

It’s time that India, which aspires to be a global economic superpower, stopped measuring progress only through the narrow lens of poverty reduction (though it should remain a significant policy objective). In absolute numbers, India may be still home to a significant portion of people in extreme poverty (defined as those earning below $1.9 per day in 2011 purchasing-power-parity dollars), but in relative terms, the country has managed to more than halve the proportion of its population living in extreme poverty between 2011 and 2019. A recent research paper by World Bank economists estimates that the incidence of “extreme poverty" was 12.3 percentage points lower in 2019 than in 2011, with greater poverty reductions in rural areas. Another IMF estimate suggests that India may be able to eliminate extreme poverty altogether in a decade.

But is that the end of the line? No. The limitations of using only income as a measure of poverty have long been known. Income and consumption are not enough to determine whether an individual is disadvantaged on social, educational or health parameters, or in relative living standards and quality of life. The UN’s sustainable development goals, adopted in 2015, now include the goal of halving the number of people living in “multidimensional" poverty.

By that yardstick, India has done well, having halved the number of people in multidimensional poverty in five years. The number of states with less than 10% of the population living in multidimensional poverty also doubled in the five years between 2016 and 2021.

But poverty, as we know well, is relative. A poor Australian would appear well off even to a middle-class Indian. A poor Indian living in one of India’s 112 “aspirational" districts (as the most multidimensionally poor areas of the country are now called) would consider her counterpart in wealthier and more developed parts of the country to be much better off. A delivery executive earning ₹15,000 a month and living in a metro like Delhi or Mumbai is statistically not poor. But he is poor if one were to factor in the number of people his salary has to support, the cost of living in a metro, and the type of healthcare and education his family will be able to access.

This is why it’s time India started measuring prosperity as a proxy for development rather than merely tracking poverty levels. The thinktank Legatum Institute, which has been running a global prosperity index, defines a prosperous society as one where “all people have the opportunity and freedom to thrive." “Prosperity," it argues, “is underpinned by an inclusive society, with a strong social contract that protects the fundamental liberties and security of every individual. It is driven by an open economy that harnesses ideas and talent to create sustainable pathways out of poverty. And it is built by empowered people, who contribute and play their part in creating a society that promotes wellbeing."

Our policymakers need to give up on the ‘poverty mindset’, engendered by decades of looking at ourselves as a poor or developing country, and start looking at how to translate GDP growth into greater well-being of the population. We need multidimensional prosperity metrics that go beyond GDP and look at, as a recent G7 policy paper stated, “social and environmental dimensions, including overall opportunities, agency, and empowerment as well as aspects such as social solidarity and participation, employment, health, and social protection."

Given the progress made on digitisation, data capture and analytics, it is not impossible to build a ‘prosperity index’ for the country that offers a household-level look at relative multidimensional prosperity – or lack thereof. This would help fine-tune policy interventions to help relatively worse-off regions – whether at the village, city, taluk, district or state level – to catch up.

An analysis of the factors behind why some regions do better than others will also help develop more fine-tuned interventions rather than the blunt, one-size-fits-all approach that characterises our policymaking. Above all, it may help those tasked with governing us to better understand what people really want. It is no longer enough to simply point to a number and say we are winning the war against poverty.