India needs a multidimensional, local-level prosperity index

But poverty, as we know well, is relative. A poor Australian would appear well off even to a middle-class Indian. A poor Indian living in one of India’s 112 “aspirational" districts (as the most multidimensionally poor areas of the country are now called) would consider her counterpart in wealthier and more developed parts of the country to be much better off. A delivery executive earning ₹15,000 a month and living in a metro like Delhi or Mumbai is statistically not poor. But he is poor if one were to factor in the number of people his salary has to support, the cost of living in a metro, and the type of healthcare and education his family will be able to access.

