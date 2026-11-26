Fifth, law and process must be drafted together. Does a change need a rule, a notification or an amendment? The drafts should be ready with the design, and go into the next finance bill. A 2017 United Nations Development Programme review of such exercises is instructive. Korea amended its law in 2009, before it built an integrated welfare system. A Brazilian public body did the reverse. It spent over $8 million over four years to improve its computers, but simplified not one service.