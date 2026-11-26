In her interim budget speech on 1 February 2024, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged that the government’s books carried millions of “petty, non-verified, non-reconciled or disputed” direct tax demands, some dating back to 1962.
These demands held up refunds and troubled honest taxpayers. She proposed withdrawing demands up to ₹25,000 for periods through 2009-10 and ₹10,000 for 2010-11 to 2014-15. The revenue secretary identified 1.11 crore demands worth ₹3,500 crore, averaging just ₹3,150 each.